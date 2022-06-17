Lots stand vacant in a section of The Estates at Westgate subdivision In Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
The city of Middleton has temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concern about its ability to fund any road construction needed because of the developments, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
In its emergency moratorium ordinance, the city said Canyon County has not been collecting the impact fees agreed to as part of the Mid-Star Impact Fee program.
“The impact fee study and capital improvement plan for the Mid-Star Impact Fees rely upon the collection of said fees by all participants therein,” the ordinance said. “... said failure jeopardizes the City of Middleton’s ability to provide adequate road facilities.”
The moratorium temporarily stops the processing of all residential development applications and permits, including annexations, rezones and building permits, according to a legal notice.
The ordinance said city staff should present a permanent solution within 90 days of June 1, and the moratorium will be in place for up to 182 days.