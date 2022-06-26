Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra continues his push for federal legislation to boost chipmakers like his Boise-based company, writes reporter Don Day of BoiseDev.com. Now, he has backup from 122 other CEOs and similar leaders.
The Semiconductor Industry Association sent the letter to Congress urging it to “act urgently to pass a bipartisan, bicameral compromise version of competitiveness legislation.”
Mehrotra is joined by a broad swath of tech CEOs, including from HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Google parent Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, and Uber.
The House and Senate have both passed versions of the so-called CHIPS for America Act, which Micron says would provide $52 billion in funding for the expansion of domestic chipmaking. The two bodies have yet to come together on a reconciled piece of legislation.
Passage of the act could have significant impacts in Boise and in Idaho.
The Idaho Legislature passed, and Gov. Brad Little signed, a piece of legislation that would provide significant tax breaks for Idaho semiconductor manufacturing expansion. The legislation is tied to the passage of the federal bill, which could give Micron tax breaks both at the state and federal levels. Micron would also benefit from 2008 legislation that inadvertently capped its property tax burden in Ada County – meaning an expansion would incur no additional property taxes.
As BoiseDev has reported, based on extensive interviews, the company has targeted its site in southeast Boise for expansion. The Idaho Department of Commerce said a project valued at more than $1.8 billion could be in the offing. While it did not tie the investment to Micron, many of the publicly-available details match.