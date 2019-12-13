Patrick Soulliere, an executive at Micron, will challenge Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, in next year’s election for District 20, Seat A, in the Idaho House of Representatives, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. On Thursday, Soulliere announced his candidacy for a position Palmer has held for six terms. District 20 is one of four legislative districts whose borders converge in Meridian.
Soulliere, 34, is branding himself as a “millennial” candidate. He is running on a platform of growth management, adequate funding for education and investment in transportation, according to a news release.
“As Meridian has grown and changed, it has welcomed new large and small businesses and created a stronger community with more options for residents,” Soulliere said in a prepared statement. “But with that growth comes challenges with overcrowded roads, schools and more, and I want to listen to ideas from the people about how to manage those challenges with the future in mind.”
