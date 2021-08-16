We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Micron Technology wants its entire workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton, so as of today, "all new hires in the U.S. will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to starting work at Micron,” the company told the Idaho Capital Sun in an email. Current Micron employees who don’t get vaccinated and who work in person at Micron’s U.S. locations will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
The company has employees at its Boise headquarters, as well as in Meridian and 11 other cities across the country. It employs 6,300 people in Boise; Dutton's full story is online here at idahocapitalsun.com
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.