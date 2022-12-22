Meta in Kuna

This aerial rendering shows the original plan for the $800 million, 960,000-square-foot Meta data processing center in Kuna. The company has announced a redesign to accommodate AI capabilities.

 Submitted Photo/Idaho Commerce

Meta’s giant data center may not be coming to Kuna as soon as previously thought, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. The technology conglomerate that owns Facebook and Instagram, among other entities, told the Idaho Press that it has decided to redesign the data center and, as a result, is tapping the brakes on its construction.

In February, Meta announced plans to build an $800 million, 960,000-square-foot facility. Crews later broke ground in September.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

