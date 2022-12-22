...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, Owyhee
Mountains.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
This aerial rendering shows the original plan for the $800 million, 960,000-square-foot Meta data processing center in Kuna. The company has announced a redesign to accommodate AI capabilities.
Meta’s giant data center may not be coming to Kuna as soon as previously thought, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. The technology conglomerate that owns Facebook and Instagram, among other entities, told the Idaho Press that it has decided to redesign the data center and, as a result, is tapping the brakes on its construction.
In February, Meta announced plans to build an $800 million, 960,000-square-foot facility. Crews later broke ground in September.
“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Kuna which may result in a temporary construction slowdown while we update our plans,” a Meta spokesperson said. “We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders, and our supply chain partners. We will work closely with our stakeholders to transition this project design as efficiently as possible.”