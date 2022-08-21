A new water treatment plant isn’t the only investment Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is making in the city of Kuna with its controversial new data center going in, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. A one-time mitigation payment of $8.2 million will go toward funding services that rely on property taxes as a main source of support — mainly the Kuna Police Department, which is contracted out to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office — according to the contract between the city and Meta.
“They’re making a substantial investment in our police department that will help carry us through so that we can enlarge our police department and add more officers,” Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said.
According to the contract, the reason these services need additional support in the growing community is because HB 389, which was signed into law in January 2021 and caps taxing districts’ budget increases from property taxes at 3% and an additional 5% for new construction, “may negatively impact the City’s ability to fund City Property Tax-Supported Services.”
Since its passage, the controversial bill has vexed mayors of growing cities around the Treasure Valley and even led to a 120-day building moratorium in Caldwell last year, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.