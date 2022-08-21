Kuna Fire District

Kuna Fire District engineer/paramedic Greg Johnson, firefighter Pat McConnel Jr., and Capt. John Charlton have a conversation recently in one of the vehicle bays at Kuna Fire District Station 1.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A new water treatment plant isn’t the only investment Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is making in the city of Kuna with its controversial new data center going in, writes Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd. A one-time mitigation payment of $8.2 million will go toward funding services that rely on property taxes as a main source of support — mainly the Kuna Police Department, which is contracted out to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office — according to the contract between the city and Meta.

“They’re making a substantial investment in our police department that will help carry us through so that we can enlarge our police department and add more officers,” Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments