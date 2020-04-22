A Meridian woman was arrested Tuesday evening after attending a planned protest at a park playground closed due to concerns about the new coronavirus, and asking a police officer to arrest her, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The arrest of Sara Brady, 40, was captured in the course of a roughly 45-minute video posted on the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Facebook page, which has since been removed.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation is an Idaho think tank active in the state's politics. Brady is the head of Health Freedom Idaho, an anti-vaccination group that has been calling for people to disobey the governor's stay-home order over coronavirus, in partnership with IFF; IFF has been running a "Disobey Idaho" campaign online and organizing events around the theme.
The video, posted Tuesday night, depicted a group of parents who took their children to a playground at Meridian’s Julius M. Memorial Kleiner Park. The city of Meridian closed playgrounds last month in an effort to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
In the video, Brady and others are seen arguing with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision to close the playgrounds. At least one other man — who does not appear to be an officer — is filmed arguing with them as well. The officers in the video repeatedly asked the parents to take their children and leave the playground before Brady turns, puts her arms behind her back, and asks the officer to arrest her.
She was booked into the Ada County Jail just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation has a list of planned protests against stay at home orders across Idaho, including an event set for Saturday in Rexburg, which the foundation claims Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will attend. Brady’s arrest follows a Friday-afternoon demonstration against Gov. Brad Little’s stay at home order at the Idaho Capitol, which drew more than 1,000 people; Health Freedom Idaho co-sponsored the rally. It does not appear any arrests were made at that event.
IFF President Wayne Hoffman posted multiple videos about the protest and arrest on Facebook last night, including one in which he tears down the caution tape that's closing off a playground and urges others to do the same; and another in which he decries Brady's arrest as "just terrible."
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com.