...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, Owyhee
Mountains.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A sign, along Ten Mile Road in Meridian, indicates the future growth of a nearby subdivision. City councilmembers are looking into possible changes to make housing more affordable and give Meridian residents a wider variety of options in the future.
The city of Meridian doesn’t have a lot of housing options, Meridian Planning Division Manager Caleb Hood said Tuesday in a presentation on possible code changes, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Hood was going through possible changes to make housing more affordable and give residents more options. He described ways to add missing middle housing, like duplexes and fourplexes, and noted that 80% of Meridian’s housing stock is single family and the rest is multi-family.
“I don’t think there’s any objections,” Council President Brad Hoaglun said.
However, many of the other ideas presented were not met with the same level of consensus. Meridian’s city council expressed concern with almost every other idea, from tiny homes to accessory dwelling units.