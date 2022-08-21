More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room Wednesday to testify on how the Meridian Library District handles its collection. Most supported the district, while a few accused them of peddling pornography to minors.
More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority to push back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters.
A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff of “grooming” children to be more receptive to being molested by adults. “Even the briefest of scans will make it clear that these books have but one purpose: to introduce children to sex and make them more susceptible to manipulation,” said Phil Reynolds, a founding member of Concerned Citizens of Meridian.
Those include books like “Gender Queer,” the sexual education resource “It’s Perfectly Normal” and the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” children’s series.
Out of the nearly 100 people who testified in-person Wednesday or submitted comments to the board directly, just 15 demanded these books be pulled from shelves. The rest said parents should make individual decisions about what their children read and to not make those choices for others.