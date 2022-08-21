Meridian Library banned books meeting

 James Dawson/Boise State Public Radio

More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority to push back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters.

A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff of “grooming” children to be more receptive to being molested by adults. “Even the briefest of scans will make it clear that these books have but one purpose: to introduce children to sex and make them more susceptible to manipulation,” said Phil Reynolds, a founding member of Concerned Citizens of Meridian.

