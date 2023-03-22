Marcelle Stay came to the podium on Monday night, her voice almost breaking as she addressed the Ada County Commissioners. Stay came to express her support for the library and against the petition to dissolve the Meridian Library district, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
Throughout the night, residents revealed how the library has been there for them, winding through life events like bullying, abuse, birthdays, growing up and divorce. One woman spoke of how the library’s origami event helped her Japanese children see their heritage represented.
The petition for dissolution was brought by a group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Meridian. Its members have expressed concern about what they deem “pornography” in books. Opponents said the group was targeting books featuring sex education, puberty and LGBTQ+ characters and that banning books was never a good path to go down.
Hundreds attended the hearing, with approximately 500 showing up to testify. Around 60 people were able to testify before the hearing was tabled at 10 p.m. The meeting will resume Wednesday at 6 p.m. so people who wanted to testify, but couldn’t on Monday, will have their chance. The resumed hearing will again take place at the Ada County Courthouse.
