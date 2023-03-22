Meridian Library Hearing

Members of the public wait in line to enter a meeting room for a Meridian Library hearing at the Ada County Courthouse, Monday, March 20, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Marcelle Stay came to the podium on Monday night, her voice almost breaking as she addressed the Ada County Commissioners. Stay came to express her support for the library and against the petition to dissolve the Meridian Library district, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

Throughout the night, residents revealed how the library has been there for them, winding through life events like bullying, abuse, birthdays, growing up and divorce. One woman spoke of how the library’s origami event helped her Japanese children see their heritage represented.


