The Meridian Police Department began enforcing its hands-free ordinance today, reports Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The ordinance makes it illegal to use cellphones and other handheld wireless devices while operating a vehicle on roads — including while the vehicle is stopped at a stoplight or stop sign — within Meridian city limits.
The Meridian City Council passed the ordinance in October, and it went into effect Nov. 1; however, police did not immediately write tickets. Instead, officers initiated traffic stops and issued warnings for violations of the ordinance. Meridian officers wrote 161 warnings in the two months since the ordinance was passed.
Starting Jan. 1, police will begin issuing tickets with a fixed penalty of $90 plus court costs — about $72. A citation, in total, will cost about $162.
Meridian was the seventh city or county in Idaho and the first in the Treasure Valley to pass a hands-free ordinance. Officials from Nampa and Emmett, as well as Ada County, have said in recent months they are considering similar ordinances.
