Raúl Labrador gives an interview during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise in November 2022.
Sara Brady
Charges have been dismissed against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her.
According to online records on the iCourt Portal website, Brady’s criminal case has been closed and her cash bond has been exonerated.
The news comes on the heels of new Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moving to dismiss the charges last week, a decision that drew headlines throughout the region.
Read the full story online here or find it on the front page of today's Idaho Press.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.