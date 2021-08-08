We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Construction nears completion on a multi-use development in downtown Meridian on Thursday, August 4, 2021. The development will house residential tenants, restaurants and office space.
In the past five years, more than 43,000 people have moved into Nampa and Meridian, based on Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) population estimates, write Idaho Press reporters Carolyn Komatsoulis and Paul Schwedelson. The fast-growing populations have coincided with skyrocketing single-family home prices. As these places outside Boise aim to become full-service cities where people can live and work without needing to travel elsewhere, the demand for more housing opportunities has grown, but there's a dearth of other housing options.
Experts in city planning believe diverse housing options beyond single-family homes are vital. But residents often push back on apartments being built in their neighborhoods. Elected officials are tasked with making decisions on these topics. As the housing crisis festers, Nampa and Meridian are at a crossroads.
You can read Komatsoulis' and Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.