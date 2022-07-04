Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said this week he isn’t to the point where he feels comfortable with investing dollars in affordable housing, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. He made his comments during a budget workshop where councilmembers discussed spending money on affordable housing, particularly for Jesse Tree, an organization that provides eviction and rental assistance.
There is very little affordable housing in Meridian or in Ada County. For example, around 40 Meridian families apply for help from Jesse Tree every month. To sustain their services, Executive Director Ali Rabe came to Meridian to ask for local money ahead of a federal grant running out.
“The price of food has gone up. We don’t support the Meridian Food Bank with general fund dollars,” Simison said. “I would argue food insecurity is as big if not bigger. How many days can you go without food and water compared to housing? I don’t want to get into that debate.”
Though Simison, a homeowner, later said in the meeting he would be more comfortable in the short-term using American Rescue Plan Act funds, his statement puts him at odds with his neighbors.
In Boise, Mayor Lauren McLean has gone out of her way to recognize the importance of affordable housing and commit city resources and federal funding to the issue. And in Nampa, Mayor Debbie Kling emphasized the need for “attainable housing” in her last state of the city.