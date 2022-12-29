John Overton
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison poses for a photo in his office at City Hall on February 2, 2021.
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced he will bring forward former Meridian Police Officer John Overton to replace Senator-elect Treg Bernt on the Meridian City Council.
The city council will consider Overton for the position on Jan. 3. If confirmed, he will be sworn in immediately as District 4 councilman.
Read the full story at the IdahoPress.com or on the front page of today's paper.
