A little girl in a pink dress dropped her books into the book return slot in the front lobby of Meridian Library’s Cherry Lane location, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. She looked up, watching on the monitor above the slot, as her Peppa Pig and Scooby-Doo books advanced down a conveyor belt.
“Let’s go get you some more books,” her mother said.
This kind of simple library interaction was common for Howard Little, a former Meridian Library trustee who served for decades. What wasn’t common are the threats and harassment library officials say they are increasingly experiencing from far-right groups.
“It’s not the same. In 27 years I was on the board, we had five people come to the meeting,” Little said, standing outside of Wednesday’s board meeting. “It just changed. Public attitudes changed.”
Meridian is not alone in the Treasure Valley or nationwide as librarians face the challenges presented when activists show up to meetings seeking to ban books or apply to be on library boards seemingly to push their own beliefs. But Meridian is taking steps to push back on the attacks against libraries, even as far-right groups show few signs of slowing.
At last week's Meridian Library Board meeting, police were present after a far-right group, the Idaho Liberty Dogs, advertised on social media a plan to make a big showing along with "very high level elected officials" at the meeting. They didn't show. But Meridian Library Director Nick Grove had a message for them anyway.
“You have the right to object to an item. You have the right to recommend a reconsideration of an item that you don’t like,” Grove said. “You do not have the right to ban books or segregate access to books that you do not want.”
Grove said, “I’m a fourth-generation Idahoan. I’ve worked in libraries for over two decades. I have never seen this level of vitriol, hate and thinly veiled threats of violence at libraries.”
In response to what he said was continued harassment, Grove said he would not be stepping down and that he felt sorry for those harassing him. Others do not have the right to restrict your access to library items, he told a crowd of about 30.
“This has been backed up in court cases across the United States for decades,” Grove said. “Neither I nor the board will put the library at financial or legal risk by implementing a policy that is not only contrary to our freedom to read values, but simply will not stand up to a First Amendment challenge in court. No amount of defamation or harassment in person or online is going to change that.”
The crowd applauded.
Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin visited the Meridian Library, according to photos posted by Phil Reynolds, a founding member of “Concerned Citizens of Meridian.”
McGeachin stood in front of the Educational/TV section, holding a book about sex in her hand, his post showed. She also posed for photos in the library.
On Facebook, Reynolds wrote McGeachin was “appalled and disgusted.”
A few months before, Reynolds and others went to an August Meridian Library Board meeting and accused library staff of “grooming” kids so they were more receptive to molestation, according to Boise State Public Radio reporting at the time.
More than 100 people attended the meeting, though only 15 demanded books be removed from the library. Those books included “Captain Underpants” and “Gender Queer,” according to Boise State Public Radio.
In April, several activists in Meridian delivered letters of intent to the Board of Trustees with a list of 54 books attached, Meridian Library District Board Chair Megan Larsen said. One of the group’s requests was to remove the 54 books from circulation to minors unless legal-guardian approval in writing was obtained, she said.
Of the 54 listed, 24 were not in the library’s collection, Larsen said. Another 10 had no reason listed, she said. For the remainder, the most common reason was LGBTQ+ content. Other reasons included discussion of Islam and a perceived anti-police perspective.
The Meridian library took no action because the group did not go through the reconsideration process with that letter. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.