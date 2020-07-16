The Meridian City Council discussed with police Tuesday how to enforce the new mask mandate in Ada County, issued earlier that afternoon by Central District Health, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The mandate requires people to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in public places in all of Ada County, including its cities, where they can't maintain 6 feet of distance. Other public health districts around the state are considering similar measures as coronavirus cases, and their severity, in Idaho continue to swell. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
