The Meridian City Council approved moving forward with a $185 million Fiscal Year 22 budget on Tuesday, with five votes for and one against, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. The lone dissenter, Councilman Luke Cavener, said property tax increases were a “deal breaker” for him. Councilman Brad Hoaglun said this year's HB 389 brought the city to the point of increases. The bill capped the amount of new development governments can recognize in taxing districts.
“A legislative action this last (session) took away the ability of new growth to pay the city of Meridian $1.3 million,” Hoaglun said during the meeting. “New growth was not allowed to pay for the needs that we have in this growing community. … It ticks me off.”
