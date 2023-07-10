A Meridian police officer punched a man six times on May 16, in a video that was posted online the next day. But in a police report approved on May 17, the officer, Donald Heida, made little mention of the violence, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
The man, 31-year-old Boise resident Colt Seward, was arrested on charges that included resisting and obstructing, drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His mugshot showed a black eye and bloody lacerations on his face and head.
The Meridian Police Department declined to comment for this story “as there is an open criminal case regarding this incident.” They did release a statement after the video went online.
In the probable cause section of the police report, which details the narrative of the incident, there is no mention of the violence.
“While in the backseat of my patrol vehicle Colt slipped his handcuffs and brought them to the front of his body,” Heida wrote in the report. “While Officer McDonald and I attempted to place Colt’s hands back behind his back he pulled his hands away and elbowed me in the chest with his left elbow while only having his left hand handcuffed. Colt provided three breath samples.”
Under the people involved section, the report lists Seward with an injury of broken bones. At the very bottom of the report, one section is almost entirely redacted, except for a spot labeled how something was identified.
The Meridian Police Department said that Heida did not violate the department’s use of force policy, according to a city spokesperson.
