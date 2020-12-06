After state lawmakers on an interim property tax committee last month backed three proposals to curtail or oversee local government spending, some Meridian City Council members and city officials are questioning the panel’s recommendations.
At the council’s Nov. 24 meeting, a quarterly finance report flowed into a discussion of state lawmakers’ recent dialogue and actions around property tax reform. Those talks came five days after lawmakers took early steps toward restricting municipalities’ taxing and spending power statewide.
Councilwoman Liz Strader said, “We don’t often see members of the Legislature attend these meetings or discuss property taxes with us. We’re a debt-free city. We save before we spend and we’re planning in 10-year increments.”
She voiced her intention to share details on the city’s tax sources with local legislators, “particularly in light of the property tax working group’s proposals that seem very ill-conceived in my opinion,” including a proposal to sharply restrict local governments, including cities, from building up budget reserves or rainy day funds, even if they’re saving up for a looming major cost.
Councilman Luke Cavener asked the city's chief financial officer, Todd Lavoie, to weigh in on the committee’s desire to limit cities’ rainy-day funds and advice that municipalities instead bond for large capital projects.
“This is 180 degrees from the philosophical view of previous mayors and councils,” Cavener said.
Lavoie said, “Do I believe taking debt is a good thing for our taxpayers? I would say no because that only adds interest.”
You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.