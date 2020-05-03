The Meridian Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual candidate forum May 12 for contested primary races for the state Legislature and Ada County Commission, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The forum, which will be hosted on the GoToMeeting platform, will feature candidates from Meridian and surrounding cities in legislative districts 14, 20, 21 and 22 as well as districts 1 and 2 of the Ada County Commission.
“We try to put these forums together so that we can talk specifically about things that impact the business community, things that have to do with the economic development of the Meridian area,” said Sean Evans, CEO of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.