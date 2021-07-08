The Meridian Chamber of Commerce and the Meridian Downtown Business Association have merged as of July 1, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Going forward, the Downtown Business Association will be a committee within the chamber of commerce, called the Meridian Downtown Committee.
“We’re large enough to have a staff of paid people that work here at the chamber. The downtown business association was really made up of volunteers from those downtown businesses,” said Chamber President and CEO Sean Evans. “Downtown Meridian is developing rather quickly and they knew they didn’t have the resources … in order to do what needs to be done.”
The chamber of commerce is a business association. The organization represents business members and offers programs like workshops, promotes businesses and advocates for members on governmental issues. The downtown business association has a similar function for a limited geographical area. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press.