...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison speaks to a crowd gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2021.
The city of Meridian has budgeted $250,000 in fiscal year 2023 so entities like nonprofits can apply for funding to help with emergency housing assistance, whether that is rent or mortgage help, counseling to prevent foreclosure or other services, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
A Meridian document labeled as “DRAFT” said the application period would begin on Thursday, Sept. 1, though the city said the application period plans to open in early September. Meridian’s City Council heard a presentation about the program during a work session last week. Quasi-governmental entities can also apply, according to the document.
The goal is "to continue to provide available funding to deliver emergency housing assistance services,” said Dave Miles, mayor’s office chief of staff.