Meridian Mayor Robert Simison

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison speaks to a crowd gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Meridian has budgeted $250,000 in fiscal year 2023 so entities like nonprofits can apply for funding to help with emergency housing assistance, whether that is rent or mortgage help, counseling to prevent foreclosure or other services, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

A Meridian document labeled as “DRAFT” said the application period would begin on Thursday, Sept. 1, though the city said the application period plans to open in early September. Meridian’s City Council heard a presentation about the program during a work session last week. Quasi-governmental entities can also apply, according to the document.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

