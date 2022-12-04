Six candidates submitted their names for Meridian City Council’s open seat; however, it appears one withdrew from consideration. The remaining five include a former ISU-Meridian official, a former city councilor and a far-right activist, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said last month he would resign after winning election to the state Legislature.
“The Mayor is reviewing applications and plans to bring a recommendation forward after Treg’s term has ended,” Meridian Communications Manager Stephany Galbreaith said in an email.
The applicants had to live in District 4, because of new rules around redistricting. Earlier this year, the Meridian City Council approved new city council districts, where each seat corresponds to a geographic area of Meridian. The Idaho Press obtained the resumes and letters of interest for the applicants through a public records request.
Moving forward, the mayor will appoint the next Meridian councilor, with the approval of the city council.
You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
