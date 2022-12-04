Budget02.JPG (copy)

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison sits at the center of city council chambers during a meeting Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at city hall.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Six candidates submitted their names for Meridian City Council’s open seat; however, it appears one withdrew from consideration. The remaining five include a former ISU-Meridian official, a former city councilor and a far-right activist, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said last month he would resign after winning election to the state Legislature.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

