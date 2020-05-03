he city of Meridian is instituting a new remote work policy for employees, giving eligible employees the option to work remotely for half their work week, and not just during the pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Mayor Robert Simison his administration had been planning to launch such a policy before the spread of the coronavirus forced many city employees to work remotely; the City Council approved it last week. The policy is long term, Simison said, and will be in place after the city reopens following the pandemic.
The city also announced Meridian City Hall will reopen for employees and the public on Monday. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.