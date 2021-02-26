It doesn’t happen often, but Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin cast a vote on the Senate floor Thursday, write Idaho Education News reporters Kevin Richert and Clark Corbin, and her vote killed a bill to create a volunteer mentorship program, SB 1109.
The Idaho Promise mentorship program was designed to support high school graduates seeking an apprenticeship, professional certificate or associate’s degree. The goal was to address the so-called “summer melt,” which causes some 4,000 high school graduates to abandon their educational plans each year.
Debate was limited. Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, cited the fact that S.B. 1109 would create a new program under the State Board’s purview, and questioned whether grants and donations would cover the $380,500 annual cost. “I think this is a big swing and a miss at creating another bureaucracy,” he said.
Co-sponsoring Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said the mentorship network wouldn’t cost taxpayers. “There are businesses who want to help us do this,” she said.
As the Senate’s presiding officer, McGeachin only votes in the event of a tie; that's what happened, as the Senate deadlocked on the bill on a 17-17 vote, with one absent. You can read Richert and Corbin's full report in their daily legislative roundup here at idahoednews.org.