...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 3
Members of the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police carry the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt from the front of the Capitol to the inside rotunda during a memorial service on Thursday.
Members of the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police carry the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt from the front of the Capitol to the inside rotunda during a memorial service on Thursday.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Mourners gather around the flag-draped coffin of former Gov. Phil Batt during a memorial service the Capitol rotunda, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Brian Myrick / Idaho Press
Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little offer their respects to Francee Batt, at left, at the close of a memorial service honoring former Gov. Phil Batt at the Capitol on Thursday.
Idahoans gathered Thursday morning at the Capitol to observe the ceremony for the late former Gov. Phil Batt, who is lying in state there until Friday at 10 a.m., Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
“We are grateful for his unwavering determination to work on behalf of the people of Idaho,” former Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb said in an opening invocation inside the Capitol. “We thank him for his vision, his tenacity, his generosity of spirit, his commitment to endow the future for all Idahoans.”
Batt, who served as Idaho’s governor from 1995-1999, died March 4, on his 96th birthday. Prior to the governorship, Batt served in the Idaho House of Representatives before being elected to the Idaho State Senate, and later, as the state’s lieutenant governor.
Thursday’s ceremony began outside the Capitol, with members of the Idaho National Guard and the Idaho State Police placing Batt’s flag-wrapped casket in front of the Capitol bell. A member of the Guard struck the bell 19 times, symbolic of a gun salute, ahead of a flyover by four jets. The guardsmen then brought the casket into the Capitol basement, where speakers made their remarks.
Read Banks Rusby's full story online here or look for it on the front page of today's paper.