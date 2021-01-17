As soon as this week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will pass back into Democratic control and the hands of its former chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, writes Roll Call reporter Rachel Oswald. Menendez has said he wants to rebuild the committee’s institutional reputation within Congress for bipartisanship and for members generally placing national security interests above partisan concerns, Roll Call reports.
Outgoing Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, as his last act as committee head will preside over the January 19 confirmation hearing of President-elect Joe Biden’s secretary of State nominee, Antony Blinken. You can read Oswald's full story here at rollcall.com.