Tens of thousands of people will travel within, into and out of Idaho this Memorial Day weekend, even as gas prices continue to soar, writes Idaho Press reporter Madison Guernsey. AAA predicts that 224,000 Idahoans will take a trip during the holiday weekend, an 8% increase from last year.
The uptick coincides with record-high average gas prices in the Gem State and U.S. — a gallon of gas cost $4.62 on average in Idaho and $4.60 nationally as of May 24, according to AAA.
The average gallon of gas in Idaho went for $3.24 last year and $2.14 in 2020.
"In our research, we learned that, of the people who had already booked a vacation this summer, 50% will not cancel those plans. It doesn't matter what gas is doing price-wise," AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde told the Idaho Press. "So it just tells you that there's a certain amount of stickiness, there's some stubbornness that, even though prices are high, people are thinking that they're going to make some other change, maybe drive less in their everyday life, to still make that vacation possible."
And even though the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic seem to be well in the rearview, Conde said, many travelers are still trying to make up for lost time.
"Revenge travel is the phrase that we've used to sort of describe this, where people are trying to get even with the pandemic for holding them back," Conde said.