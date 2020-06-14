Members of Idaho's congressional delegation said Friday they oppose defunding police departments, as some activists have called for in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and others at the hands of police, but they do support some federal-level efforts to address police violence, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. “Up-front, he thinks defunding the police is not the right approach, but he has said the law enforcement system does need reform and that he does still believe that a majority of law enforcement officers are hardworking Americans working to keep their communities safe,” Melanie Baucom, spokeswoman for U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said Friday.
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said “examining current laws and policing procedures to prevent what happened to Mr. Floyd from happening in the future is entirely appropriate,” but similarly opposes defunding police departments, saying it is “misguided and does nothing to help advance the conversation on these issues.”
