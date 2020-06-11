The homeless population in the Treasure Valley has its first known case of COVID-19, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. On Tuesday, a person experiencing homelessness staying at Interfaith Sanctuary’s second location tested positive for the disease, according to a statement from Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers. The individual was immediately relocated to “a separate location” designated to care for those experiencing homelessness with the disease in order to stop the infection from spreading.
Since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Idaho in March, Interfaith Sanctuary has been housing over 70 of its guests who are families or medically at-risk individuals at an off-site hotel, in order to make more room for social distancing at the shelter. You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (all our coronavirus stories are open to free online access with no paywall), where Carmel was the first to break this story, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.