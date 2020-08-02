Janet Dunning-Tharp, 60, is worried Idaho Department of Correction efforts to save her from the coronavirus are going to kill her, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. She’s one of 18 women at the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center who have been deemed “medically vulnerable” to the virus. She has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, and because of that, she and 17 other women have been separated from the others in the facility.
“If I get (the virus) it will kill me,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “There’s no doubt about it.”
But in separating the women from the others in the facility, department officials moved them into what some of the women have described as an unsanitary situation with overflowing port-a-potties and only intermittent access to running water.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.