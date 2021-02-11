A campaign to let Idaho voters decide on medical marijuana legalization next year cleared one of many legal hurdles, state elections division spokesman Chad Houck confirmed Wednesday, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Organizers and supporters can now begin gathering signatures from registered voters to get the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act on the November 2022 general election ballot.
To qualify for the ballot, the issue will need signatures from 6% of the roughly 880,000 Idahoans who voted last November as well as 6% of voters in half of Idaho's 44 counties. The campaign's leader, Jackee Winters, said it'll take at least 68,000 signatures.
