A 12-year-old boy spent over 90 days in an Idaho emergency room, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Though the boy had recovered medically, he required additional behavioral health services that proved difficult to find due to health care worker shortages, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the department of Idaho Health and Welfare, at a summit of Idaho health care professionals at Boise State University on Tuesday morning. The event was organized by Idaho Business for Education.
In the case of the young patient, health care professionals contacted 100 facilities in 40 states in hopes of placing him, to no avail, Jeppesen said. The example illustrates the effects of health care worker shortages in Idaho, and across the country, Jeppesen said.
“Our traditional service models are being very challenged to continue to provide the level of service that they currently do, and are going to be more and more challenged to keep people out of long-term care and at home as long as possible, and our behavioral health needs are very high,” Jeppesen said.
The event featured three panels composed of health care professionals from organizations and hospitals across the state discussing the causes of the worker shortage, the effects it is having on the ground, and possible solutions. Idaho Business for Education said it plans to take comments from the event and present it to policymakers for further discussion.