Legislation to put some limits on medical debt collection has been introduced into the Idaho Legislature, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Sponsored by House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, it would require medical providers to provide patients with a statement listing all services provided and the providers who rendered them, give patients some time before a medical provider could sue or refer a bill to collections, and set caps on legal fees in most medical debt cases.
Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has been pushing for legislation to limit medical debt cases since last year, and has established a legal fund with $1 million of his own money to defend eastern Idaho residents facing big debts from attorney fees in medical debt collection cases.
Monks said he thinks the process is weighted too heavily in favor of hospitals and collection companies, and the bill would balance it out more. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.