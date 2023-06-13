...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Owyhee
County through 245 PM MDT...
At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Murphy, or 32 miles south of Nampa, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Toy Pass around 240 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rep. John Vander Woude speaks in the House of Representatives at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The Idaho Legislature’s Medicaid Managed Care Task Force discussed the program’s growing budget, how it could contract with a managed care organization and challenges faced by the division at its first meeting Monday.
The task force was created to look at how potentially implementing managed care — or contracting with a third party to administer and oversee Medicaid benefits — could reduce costs in the program. The group is required to report its findings by Jan. 31, 2024, with potential policy recommendations.
One of the dominating debates of the 2023 legislative session was the ballooning price tag of Medicaid over the last couple of years; this year’s budget came in at $4.5 billion, which some lawmakers were concerned wouldn’t fully pay some of the bills.
The task force, which met in the state Capitol on Monday morning, is co-chaired by the House and Senate Health and Welfare Committee chairs, Rep. John Vander Woude, R–Nampa; and Sen. Julie Van Orden, R-Pingree. Its Senate members are Sens. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls; Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls; and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.
The task force’s House members are Reps. Dori Healey, R-Boise; Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene; Josh Tanner, R-Eagle; and Rep. Nate Roberts, D-Pocatello.
