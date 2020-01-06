Exactly how Medicaid expansion will be funded is still being worked out, but supporters of adding tens of thousands of low-income Idahoans to the federal healthcare rolls are celebrating anyway, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Close the Gap Idaho, an organization in support of expanding Medicaid, held a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday cheering Gov, Brad Little’s proposed budget that includes funding the expansion following 2018’s successful ballot initiative. Close the Gap Idaho’s coordinator Liz Woodruff called the expansion “a huge victory” for Idahoans.
“The governor has provided a roadmap to fully fund expansion and we look forward to the legislature approving the governor’s recommendation during this legislative session,” Woodruff said, in front of a crowd of several dozen supporters.
Little unveiled his proposed budget to lawmakers Monday in his State of the State address, which calls for no new general fund spending to fund Medicaid. Under the Affordable Care Act, 90% of the cost of expanding Medicaid is paid by the federal government, but the rest of the $40 million cost is paid for by Idaho.
Medicaid expansion serves people who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level; that’s $17,236 a year for a single person, or $35,535 for a family of four. Without it, Idahoans have faced a health coverage gap, as the existing Medicaid program serves only the very lowest-income people who also have specific disabilities or family situations, and the Your Health Idaho insurance exchange offers subsidized private health insurance only for those earning 100 percent of the poverty level or above.
Anyone whose income is below 100% of the poverty level, but not low enough to qualify for the current limited Medicaid program, falls into the coverage gap — they make too much to be on regular Medicaid, but not enough to qualify for subsidized insurance through the exchange. For a parent of one child, for example, the current maximum income for Idaho’s Medicaid program prior to expansion was just $3,468 a year.
Anita Sackuvich, a single mother of two children with disabilities, told the crowd at Monday’s press conference she enrolled for Medicaid and had healthcare coverage for the first time in years on Jan. 1. She currently works as a caregiver at an assisted living facility for $13 an hour.
Last year she said she had to have emergency surgery and was unable to follow through on some of her post-surgical care because of the cost, but after enrolling in Medicaid she can see a doctor again as well as a dentist.
“Medicaid coverage is going to be the key to being a healthier person and caregiver so I can be here for years to come, providing the very best care for those I love and care for every day,” she said.