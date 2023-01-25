Medicaid Expansion rally

Backers of a ballot initiative supporting Medicaid expansion form a human chain in the Capitol rotunda to deliver boxes of verified petitions to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office after a rally on the Capitol steps in downtown Boise, Friday, July 6, 2018.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press file

Five years after Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion, it’s time for state lawmakers to evaluate the change.

Members of the House and Senate Health and Welfare Committees on Monday heard from Idaho Division of Medicaid Administrator Juliet Charron, who said the program has cost more than anticipated — especially because of the pandemic — but estimates the state would spend more money if the expansion were not in place.


