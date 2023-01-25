Backers of a ballot initiative supporting Medicaid expansion form a human chain in the Capitol rotunda to deliver boxes of verified petitions to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office after a rally on the Capitol steps in downtown Boise, Friday, July 6, 2018.
Members of the House and Senate Health and Welfare Committees on Monday heard from Idaho Division of Medicaid Administrator Juliet Charron, who said the program has cost more than anticipated — especially because of the pandemic — but estimates the state would spend more money if the expansion were not in place.
Both the House and Senate committees will draft letters of recommendation to the Legislature as to “whether the expansion should remain in effect,” according to state code.
Republican leaders have said that this session they have big concerns over the program’s growing costs. At a legislative preview earlier this month, House Speaker Mike Moyle said, “If we do not get this Medicaid animal in control, it’s going to have an impact on education and other places.”
Medicaid expansion opened the program to adults without disabilities who make too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage, but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange set up by the Affordable Care Act.