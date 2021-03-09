Yesterday, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set the Medicaid budget, which is the largest all-funds budget division within Idaho’s overall state budget, though it’s still dwarfed in state general funds by the public schools budget, which is at nearly $2 billion in general funds this year, and $2.3 billion in total funds. The Medicaid budget that lawmakers set for next year is for $769.7 million in state general funds, and $3.7 billion overall, with the large majority of it coming from federal funds. It shows a 6.3% increase in state general funds, and 19.8% overall, in part because federal funding for Medicaid has been increased through a significant rise in the FMAP, or Federal Medical Assistance Percentage, to states due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicaid costs also rose because of the pandemic and economic conditions, because of pent-up demand among newly enrolled patients in Medicaid expansion, and because of federal rules requiring states to keep enrollees on Medicaid, even if they're no longer eligible, until the pandemic ends.
The budget was approved by the 20-member joint committee on a 17-2 vote, with just Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, dissenting. Nate proposed an alternate motion for $36 million less, but because the substitute motion from Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, passed, Nate’s motion didn’t come up for a vote. It would have kept in place next year for Medicaid the one-time holdbacks that Gov. Brad Little imposed on the state budget this year; that hasn’t been done for any other state agency.
Agenbroad, as he proposed his motion, said, “Committee, this is the largest all-funds budget by far that we’ll have before us this session, and it affects the direct health care of over 20% of Idaho’s citizens. It’s been a challenging year, no question, with regard to the pandemic and specifically to this complicated budget. Not only are we dealing with access availability, the expansion population stabilization, and to my disappointment, the error in the Milliman projections. These all require us to think beyond what traditional Medicaid has done in Idaho and plan for the future.”
“As a state, we’re fortunate to receive a favorable FMAP that may save the state tens of millions of general fund dollars,” said Agenbroad, who is the Senate JFAC vice-chair. “While this may be true, it is not guaranteed. And I appreciate the efforts of the prior motion maker into containing Medicaid costs., but this isn’t the place to do it. We should not build the windfall into our budget in its entirety. … This budget … already builds in capturing $30 million of those enhanced FMAPs.” If the amount, as promised, ends up higher, it’d have to be recognized by lawmakers next year through a supplemental appropriation, he said.
“Medicaid is on an unsustainable financial course,” Agenbroad said. “It is important that the department work collaboratively with our providers and other stakeholders, including the Legislature, to develop and implement cost-containment strategies.”
But Agenbroad and a group of other JFAC members who worked to craft the budget also built into the budget “intent language” preventing the state Department of Health & Welfare from doing what it did in its budget request this year – building in $30 million in savings from unidentified “cost containment” measures. That was included in the governor’s budget recommendation, prompting concern that the state was planning to cut $30 million from its existing Medicaid program. The administration backed off on the proposal after the increased FMAP funding was announced.
In the future, under an intent language section headed “Budget Integrity,” the department would be encouraged to propose ideas such as cost-containment measures, but “in narrative form only,” without numbers attached. Legislative budget analyst Jared Tatro said that should “minimize unintended holes put into the budget for lack of funding.”
The Medicaid budget approved by JFAC also includes a requirement for monthly tracking reports to be submitted both to the Legislative Services Office and the governor’s Division of Financial Management on actual expenses and updates to forecasts.
The joint committee yesterday also set budgets for a series of other divisions of the Department of Health & Welfare; in addition to earlier JFAC action, that completes budget-setting for the department for next year. Overall, H&W would see its budget rise to $947.1 million in state general funds next year, a 5% increase; or $4.5 million in total funds, a 19.8% increase. Medicaid makes up by far the largest chunk of the department’s budget.