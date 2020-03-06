A quick update – there’s lots going on:
-JFAC has set the Medicaid budget, not including the $8.5 million that Gov. Brad Little identified as coming from counties, but if pending legislation on that passes, it would writes a “trailer” appropriation bill to add those funds. The joint budget committee also has approved a $2 million supplemental appropriation for coronavirus response within the current budget year; the money will come from the bill Congress just passed, from which Idaho is expected to get about $4 million. JFAC also set a new budget for the Soil Conservation Commission, with a $100 difference from the previous one that was killed in the House.
-House Health & Welfare has voted to hold the bill to tap counties to help fund the state’s share of Medicaid expansion – and also end the county medical indigency and state Catstrophic Health Care Fund program – until next Friday, rather than pass it today.
-Senate State Affairs, after a long presentation and much testimony, has continued its hearing on HB 500, the transgender athletes bill, to Monday morning.
-A divided House State Affairs Committee has passed HB 601, the bill from Rep. Megan Blanksma to amend the Idaho Public Records Act to add new exemptions for lawmakers and public officials. Chairman Steven Harris didn’t call for a roll call or recording the “no” votes, but it appeared to pass only narrowly.
-Congressman Russ Fulcher is addressing the Senate. He told them, “State government was never intended to serve the federal government, it’s the other way around. And I know sometimes it doesn’t seem like it, probably like right about now.” He also said Idaho’s congressional delegation “punches well above its weight,” because it includes the Senate chairs of Foreign Relations and Banking, and a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. “And you have me,” he said. “And we work together really well.”