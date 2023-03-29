BOISE — The Idaho House on Wednesday passed the Medicaid budget in a 40-30 vote; The chamber previously killed it and the budget-writers revised it twice.
The budget includes around $856 million in state general funds and totals $4.5 billion, including federal and dedicated spending. It represented a reduction from the first version of the budget, which would've included around $907 million in general funds and totaled $4.7 billion
It includes a reduction of $152 million for participants that became ineligible and have been disenrolled after the end of the public health emergency, under which no one could be removed from the program.
Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d'Alene, said he would have liked the budget writers in the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee take another look and reducing the budget further to adjust for those who would be coming off the program's rolls. He noted it's the largest budget the body has ever seen.
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Furniss, had said in a JFAC meeting discussing the budget that there will be a delay in the costs going down as a result of people being removed from the program, because claims will need to be processed afterward.
"Even if we took every person off Medicaid, we would still have claims for the next 12 months," Furniss said in the March 22 meeting.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, said the budget was as small as it could have been under the current program.
"While I respect this body's desire to ensure that we pass the most conservative and thoughtful budget possible, I would argue that was has been presented is the most conservative and thoughtful budget that we could provide for this fiscal year," Raybould said, "and I look forward to the discussion in the coming years on how we could make this program more sustainable and efficient and a best use of taxpayer dollars."