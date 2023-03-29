BOISE — The Idaho House on Wednesday passed the Medicaid budget in a 40-30 vote; The chamber previously killed it and the budget-writers revised it twice. 

The budget includes around $856 million in state general funds and totals $4.5 billion, including federal and dedicated spending. It represented a reduction from the first version of the budget, which would've included around $907 million in general funds and totaled $4.7 billion 


