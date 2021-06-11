Median home prices in the Treasure Valley increased again in May, with the Ada County's rising above $500,000 for the first time, according to data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes that in Ada County, the median price for a single-family home was $523,250 last month, a year-over-year increase of about 45.4% from May 2020’s $360,000.
The median home price in Canyon County in May 2021 was $410,000, up from $277,018 in May 2020, a 48% year-over-year increase.
Compared to April 2021, median home prices in May increased about $42,000 in Ada County, and about $10,100 in Canyon County.
A variety of factors, including lack of housing inventory, continue to drive rising home prices, said Mike Pennington, a real estate agent based in Boise. “You have little to no supply, and very high demand, so it continues pushing pricing northward,” he said.
