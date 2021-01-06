As the nation is riveted by live reports from Washington, D.C. where rioters have stormed the U.S. Capitol, interrupting the certification of electoral votes and forcing the evacuation of both the House and the Senate, things are much calmer at Idaho’s state Capitol. A relatively small pro-Trump rally on the Capitol steps has attracted a crowd of about 150. Meanwhile, inside, the Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee, or CEC Committee, has started its first meeting as scheduled.
The panel is reviewing the annual report on state employee pay from the state Division of Human Resources, in order to begin formulating its recommendations to lawmakers on state employee pay increases for the coming year. The annual report recommends merit pay increases of at least 2%, and says both Idaho state employee pay and total compensation remain well below market rates.
According to the presentation from DHR Director Susan Buxton, the latest base salary market analysis shows that Idaho’s aggregate base salary for its roughly 25,000 state employees is 12% below the public sector and 26% below the private sector. Total compensation, including both pay and benefits, comes in 11.7% lower than the public sector market average and 12% lower than the private sector.
Buxton told the lawmakers on the joint committee, “We are the largest employer in the state of Idaho.”
She said her peers in many states aren’t even looking at proposed pay increases for state employees next year due to budget troubles, and by comparison, “We do have some good news in the state,” with Idaho’s state budget current on track toward rolling up a record surplus.
Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, co-chairman of the joint committee, said, “We all know we’ve got a lot of state employees we appreciate.”
The panel is scheduled to hear presentations today on state employee pay and benefits; meet again Jan. 13 to consider the governor’s CEC recommendation, which will be unveiled in his State of the State and budget message to lawmakers on Jan. 11, and consider written testimony submitted to the panel; and meet again on Jan. 20 to vote on its recommendations to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Written comments on the state’s employee compensation and personal system may be submitted until Jan. 11 via email to msmith@lso.idaho.gov. You can watch today’s meeting live online here.