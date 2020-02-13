House Rev & Tax is meeting again this morning, and hearing two presentations before it takes up HB 409, Rep. Mike Moyle’s one-year property tax freeze bill. The first is from Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who said with the way property taxes are shifting to residential properties in Ada County, a freeze on the tax-supported budget wouldn’t stop that ongoing shift and residential property owners still would see big tax increases next year. Ada County residents would get more relief from adjustments to the homeowner’s exemption and the circuit breaker property tax break, McGrane said.
“By implementing a freeze like this, we’re just going to perpetuate the shifting, and we’re not going to do anything about the core issues,” McGrane told the committee.
Moyle asked him repeatedly if the county couldn’t “live on” the $24 million it’s now taking in from property taxes for another year. McGrane said that would depend on state decisions; it’s the state that’s requiring the county to spend on things like new judges and indigent care.
Moyle said, “How do I answer that question to grandma when she says he’s got $24 million and he can’t hold his budget in line for one year when I have to?”
McGrane responded, “I think things like the homeowners exemption, if we were to address that, we would actually provide more relief for those you are targeting.” When Moyle said the homeowner’s exemption is just a tax shift, McGrane said a tax shift is already happening – onto homeowners, who pay 70% of the property taxes in Ada County.
"We've heard discussions that property taxes seem to be unfair, the way they shift," McGrane said. "I think there are ways of addressing that."
He said the county ran calcuations, and if it had had a one-year freeze on its property tax collections in 2019, 82.8% of residential properties still would have seen a tax increase because of the way taxes are currently shifting onto residential from other types of property. Without the freeze, the figure was 91.3 percent.
After McGrane, the next presentation was from Jeremy Chou, attorney and lobbyist for the Idaho Association of Counties, speaking against the bill.