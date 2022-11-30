Mcgrane

Phil McGrane addresses the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane was the final speaker at today’s Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference, and he shared lots of data about Idaho elections, from turnout over time to regional differences to voter registration. Addressing fears from some that Idaho might turn into Colorado or California, he showed a map breaking down the state by party registration. “You’ll notice this map looks very red,” he said. “We are a Republican state.”

Other breakdowns of Idaho voters showed that more Idaho women vote than men; and that more older voters vote than younger ones, with some pockets of younger-skewing electorates around Idaho’s universities. McGrane said $36 million was raised on spent on Idaho campaigns this year.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

