Idaho Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane was the final speaker at today’s Associated Taxpayers of Idaho conference, and he shared lots of data about Idaho elections, from turnout over time to regional differences to voter registration. Addressing fears from some that Idaho might turn into Colorado or California, he showed a map breaking down the state by party registration. “You’ll notice this map looks very red,” he said. “We are a Republican state.”
Other breakdowns of Idaho voters showed that more Idaho women vote than men; and that more older voters vote than younger ones, with some pockets of younger-skewing electorates around Idaho’s universities. McGrane said $36 million was raised on spent on Idaho campaigns this year.
At the end of his presentation, he asked, “Anyone want to guess what the most common first name was for someone who voted by absentee ballot?” There was lots of guessing from the audience, but no one got it. “It was Doris!” he said to laughter. “I can’t believe none of you guys picked Doris. If you didn’t learn anything from my presentation: Women outvote men, and old people outvote young people. So now you know.”
Amid more laughter, McGrane said, “I always love to share some of this information, and I am truly a geek when it comes to it. I hope I have lots of opportunities moving forward in the secretary of state’s office to bring more of this data to light, to make sure that we really are open and transparent as a state.”
