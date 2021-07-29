We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is holding her third school indoctrination task force meeting today in the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium; it's being live-streamed online here. Idaho EdNews reporter Blake Jones writes that the agenda for today's meeting focuses on alleged leftist teachings in Idaho’s higher education institutions.
The group will hear from a conservative political pundit from New Zealand, a task force member who once ran for the Legislature as a Republican and a Boise State University professor of social work, among others, according to an amended agenda posted to McGeachin’s website. Jones has a preview story online here; and Idaho Education News has a live blog of the meeting up and running here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.