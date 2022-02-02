Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin carries a large binder after her budget hearing before the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Jan. 19, 2022, during which she faced questions over her request for taxpayers to cover legal fees for her loss in a public records lawsuit.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was billed $16,847.60 by the attorney representing her in a lawsuit she lost after declining to release public records related to her education task force, newly obtained records show, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
The $16,847.60 total was from two invoices from the Sandpoint-based law firm Boyles Law, according to records McGeachin’s office released to the Idaho Capital Sun over the past two weeks.
The invoices were heavily redacted, with everything but the dollar amounts, law firm name and McGeachin’s name obscured by black boxes.
These invoices are separate from the legal fees and costs that Idaho District Judge Steven Hippler ordered McGeachin to pay to the Idaho Press Club after McGeachin lost the public records case in 2021. Those fees and costs totaled $28,973.84, and McGeachin submitted a supplemental budget request asking for those fees to be covered by the state.
“This invoice, like the other invoice, was not submitted to the office of the Lt. Governor in the time necessary to do budget requests or supplemental budget requests,” McGeachin wrote in a letter to the legislative budget office. You can read Corbin's full report here at idahocapitalsun.com.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.