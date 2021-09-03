We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin gestures to a crowd of supporters, gathered in front of the Idaho State Capitol building, as she announces her run for governor, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
A newsletter from the office of the Idaho lieutenant governor used a misleading number to disparage the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, the Idaho Falls Post Register found after talking with an office staffer and three outside experts.
The newsletter edition, dated Aug. 27 and disseminated on an official Idaho government website, complete with the state seal, falsely claimed that 69% of vaccinated people died within 28 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. The letter, signed by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, of Idaho Falls, uses data from a Public Health England briefing that is highly technical to aid its false suggestion that Idahoans “may be significantly worse off health-wise if they get vaccinated.”
Clinical trials and real-world observations show the vaccine is highly effective against the novel coronavirus, including widely circulating strains such as the delta variant, which is the dominant strain nationally and in Idaho. The vaccines offer high levels of protection against infection, hospitalization and death, state data show.
“Those who are unvaccinated are over seven times more likely to be hospitalized in Idaho,” Dr. Kathryn Turner, one of Idaho’s top public health researchers, said during a Tuesday news conference.
The math by McGeachin’s office is misleading because it compares deaths among two populations — vaccinated and unvaccinated — without accounting for how large each population is. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here online, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.