Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter.
According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, obtained by the Idaho Press through a public records request, McGeachin first sent out an office newsletter, at taxpayer expense, on Oct. 13, assailing Democratic candidate for Idaho Attorney General Tom Arkoosh, calling him a “radical Democrat” and referring to a long list of prominent Idaho Republicans who’ve endorsed him as “mutinous Republicans” and “turncoats who are now blatantly working on behalf of the left.”
Then, on Nov. 3, McGeachin sent out another official newsletter from the lieutenant governor’s office, this time endorsing a slate of ultra-conservative candidates who are running for both the College of Western Idaho board of trustees in the Treasure Valley and the North Idaho College board of trustees in North Idaho. In the same newsletter, she advocated in favor of SJR 102, the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot to allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself into special session whenever it chooses.
“Please immediately remove this content from your Lieutenant Governor website (and no later than noon on Monday, November 7) and cease and desist from sending any further correspondence with state resources, or in your capacity as Lieutenant Governor, to advocate for or against a candidate or ballot measure,” Chief Deputy Idaho Attorney General Nicole McKay wrote in a Nov. 4 letter to McGeachin. “Should you fail to comply with this directive, this Office will pursue the imposition of a civil penalty against you pursuant to Idaho Code 74-606, as well as an award of attorney fees and costs.”