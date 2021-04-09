Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said Thursday that she will assemble a task force to examine indoctrination in Idaho schools — including critical race theory, socialism, communism, and Marxism, writes Idaho Education News reporter Blake Jones. “We must find where these insidious theories and philosophies are lurking and excise them from our education system,” McGeachin said in a news release. “Idahoans are increasingly frustrated by the apparent lack of awareness and leadership coming from the state on these issues.”
A conservative lawmaker hailed the task force announcement.
“I appreciate the lieutenant governor taking the initiative to push back against the flawed concept that white people are inherently racist and that our young people should be made to feel guilty for actions they have never committed and biases they have never displayed,” said Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
The news comes a day after Giddings and Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, tried to insert $4,000 into McGeachin’s budget to form an indocrination task force. The motion failed in the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, on a 2-17 vote. You can read Jones' full report online here at idahoednews.org.